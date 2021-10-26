Out of Office: Denis O’Brien’s ‘cracking business’ sale and a new furore over nightlife
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Digicel Pacific, the mobile and internet provider established by Denis O’Brien, is a “cracking business” with a “lot of growth potential”, its owner and chairman said after selling the company for $1.6 billion. O’Brien told CNBC that Digicel, the leading mobile company in the South Pacific, was a “very attractive” option for Telstra, the Australian telecommunications firm which acquired it. “There is a lot of growth left,” O’Brien added. “About 2.5 million out of a...
Related Stories
This working life: ‘To achieve anything, you must choose a challenge and step out of your comfort zone’
Giving people the opportunity to master a task or challenge and empowering them to make decisions emphasises independence, adaptability and trust
Ian Guider: We can laugh at Succession, but it’s not far removed from reality
The award-winning comedy-drama is back, reminding us that even its most fantastical plotlines have unsettling parallels in the real-life world of big business
This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind
A recent survey found that more than half of teenage girls interested in studying engineering and construction studies did not have access to these subjects in school
Meet Gerry O'Reilly — the Irish Olympian who now invests up to $3bn dollars a day
In 1988, he was running for Ireland in the 1,500 metres at the Seoul Olympics. Today, the man from Dunboyne in Co Meath manages the world’s largest total stock market fund for US-based Vanguard