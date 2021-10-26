Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Denis O’Brien’s ‘cracking business’ sale and a new furore over nightlife

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th October, 2021
Digicel Pacific, the mobile and internet provider established by Denis O’Brien, is a “cracking business” with a “lot of growth potential”, its owner and chairman said after selling the company for $1.6 billion. O’Brien told CNBC that Digicel, the leading mobile company in the South Pacific, was a “very attractive” option for Telstra, the Australian telecommunications firm which acquired it. “There is a lot of growth left,” O’Brien added. “About 2.5 million out of a...

