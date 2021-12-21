Out of office: Decline in UK imports; electricity prices in Europe reach record high
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The amount of British goods being imported to Ireland declined according to analysis from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and the Department of Finance. Only 7 per cent of goods imported came from Britain compared to 23 per cent in 2015, the figures show. At the same time imports from the North increased to 5 per cent of all imports since Brexit.
Small scale renewable-electricity producing homes are to be paid for the power they...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Varadkar issues Omicron warning and Davos postponed
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Record level of employment by multinationals - IDA Ireland
The percentage growth rate in employment is 7% year-on-year
Grenfell Tower inquiry: Kingspan is accused of ‘gaming’ fire safety body
Senior staff member says insulation manufacturers fostered close relationships with authorities to try to get more latitude on tests
Siobhán Quinlan planning almost 700 build-to-let apartments in Dublin suburbs
Companies controlled by the wife of Celtic Tiger-era mogul Derek Quinlan aim to fast-track construction on Tallaght and Sandyford sites