Out of Office: CRH ceases operating in Russia; AIB returns to profit
Your essential round-up of the the latest business news
CRH, the world's second-biggest building materials supplier, has become another major company to withdraw from Russian. The company said it will cease operating its “infinitesimally small” operations in Russia and has temporarily closed its much larger plants in Ukraine.
AIB returned to profit and announced plans to return €213 million to shareholders. Pre-tax profits totalled €645 million, the bank’s 2021 results showed. AIB also announced it would pay an ordinary dividend...
