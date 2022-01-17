Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Credit guarantee scheme extended; Ireland's billionaires richer to the tune of €18 billion

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
Emmet Ryan - avatar

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
17th January, 2022
Out of Office: Credit guarantee scheme extended; Ireland's billionaires richer to the tune of €18 billion
All the business news you need to know in one place

The Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme for SMEs has been extended until the end of June, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said. Low-cost unsecured loans of up to €250,000, at reduced interest rates, will continue to be available to businesses employing less than 500 people through lenders including three banks, six non-bank finance providers and 19 credit unions.

Ireland’s nine billionaires became richer to the tune of €18.3 billion...

