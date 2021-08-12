Out of office: Contactless payments hit new high of 73 million in June and property prices up 6.9% in first half
Here’s a round-up of the business news you might have missed
More than 2.4 million contactless payments were made per day in June, according to data released by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). A total of 73 million contactless payment were made over the course of the month, the BPFI said, which were worth more €1.2 billion. This represented the highest daily level recorded since BPFI began gathering this data in 2016. In volume terms, the figures represent a jump of 37 per cent...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of office: Isme calls for employers to be allowed check if staff are vaccinated and in-person Web Summit to go ahead
Here’s a round-up of the business news you might have missed
Dingle Sea Safari more than doubles profits despite pandemic and Fungie disappearance
The tourism company has outperformed expectations amid a surge in demand among Irish domestic tourists