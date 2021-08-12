Out of office: Contactless payments hit new high of 73 million in June and property prices up 6.9% in first half

More than 2.4 million contactless payments were made per day in June, according to data released by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). A total of 73 million contactless payment were made over the course of the month, the BPFI said, which were worth more €1.2 billion. This represented the highest daily level recorded since BPFI began gathering this data in 2016. In volume terms, the figures represent a jump of 37 per cent...