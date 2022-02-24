Out of Office: Companies close Ukrainian plants; Russian ruble hits record low

Companies and banks have begun shutting their Ukrainian plants following Russia’s invasion. Carlsberg and Coca-Cola are among the global products to cease production. CNH Industrial, the British headquartered American-Italian multinational equipment corporation told La Republicca that it had given staff money and cars to reach safe zones. Nestle, who have been in Ukraine for 25 years, said it was monitoring the situation closely. Companies such as Rolls-Royce and Safran, the aerospace company, have been ramping...