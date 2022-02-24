Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Companies close Ukrainian plants; Russian ruble hits record low

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
24th February, 2022
Out of Office: Companies close Ukrainian plants; Russian ruble hits record low
All the business news you need to know in one place

Companies and banks have begun shutting their Ukrainian plants following Russia’s invasion. Carlsberg and Coca-Cola are among the global products to cease production. CNH Industrial, the British headquartered American-Italian multinational equipment corporation told La Republicca that it had given staff money and cars to reach safe zones. Nestle, who have been in Ukraine for 25 years, said it was monitoring the situation closely. Companies such as Rolls-Royce and Safran, the aerospace company, have been ramping...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Diageo warned Dublin City Council to make sure its new plans for building height did not impact the views from the rooftop bar at the Guinness Storehouse. Picture: Getty

Diageo warns new development plan could impact business at Guinness Storehouse

Business Donal MacNamee

Out of Office: Oil prices soar; demand for gas increases

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Booster campaign extended; fresh updates after Credit Suisse leak

Business Donal MacNamee
The government published the draft scheme of the right to request remote working bill, with the legislation envisaged to come into effect by this July. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: What will the remote working bill mean on the ground?

This Working Life Joanne Hyde

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1