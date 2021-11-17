Out of Office: Businesses fear another lockdown; cross-border trade rises 60%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Irish businesses are increasingly concerned about the implications of another lockdown over the festive period, Chambers Ireland said. The representative group said businesses were “paying the price of a continued lack of action among the unvaccinated, and as a result of a reduction in public health measures, such as masking, in the vaccinated population”. Ian Talbot, the organisation’s chief executive, said the booster campaign needed to be accelerated to prevent further restrictions....
