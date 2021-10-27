Out of Office: British economy to grow; Tesla strikes deal to sell 100,000 vehicles to Hertz
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the British economy was on course to grow 6.5 per cent in 2021, after having contracted almost 10 per cent in 2020. The forecast came from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which had previously predicted that growth for the year would total 4 per cent. Sunak also said that growth will slow to 6 per cent in 2022 and output will return to its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Denis O’Brien’s ‘cracking business’ sale and a new furore over nightlife
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This working life: ‘To achieve anything, you must choose a challenge and step out of your comfort zone’
Giving people the opportunity to master a task or challenge and empowering them to make decisions emphasises independence, adaptability and trust
Ian Guider: We can laugh at Succession, but it’s not far removed from reality
The award-winning comedy-drama is back, reminding us that even its most fantastical plotlines have unsettling parallels in the real-life world of big business
This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind
A recent survey found that more than half of teenage girls interested in studying engineering and construction studies did not have access to these subjects in school