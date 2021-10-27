Out of Office: British economy to grow; Tesla strikes deal to sell 100,000 vehicles to Hertz

Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the British economy was on course to grow 6.5 per cent in 2021, after having contracted almost 10 per cent in 2020. The forecast came from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which had previously predicted that growth for the year would total 4 per cent. Sunak also said that growth will slow to 6 per cent in 2022 and output will return to its...