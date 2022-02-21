Out of Office: Booster campaign extended; fresh updates after Credit Suisse leak

Children between the age of 12 and 15 will be offered booster vaccines in an attempt to reduce Covid-19 transmission in the age bracket, Stephen Donnelly said. The Health Minister said the move followed a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), which was issued despite a lack of authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for boosters in the cohort. “It is important that we continue to protect ourselves and those around us...