Out of office: Airport passenger numbers rise; Workers back to the office in September
Here is a round-up of the business news you might have missed
The numbers of passengers travelling through Dublin Airport has risen to 32,000 a day since July 19 when travel restrictions were lifted, Dalton Philips chief executive of Dublin Airport Authority has said. Load factors on aircraft rose to 57 per cent in the last month, he said. By the end of this month one million passengers will have passed through the airport. Philips estimated there may be 8 to 9 million passengers through the airport...
