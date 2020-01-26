Open Orphan attempts to raise €6m from investors

Open Orphan, the rare disease and clinical services company, is in talks to raise at least £5 million (€6 million) from investors.
The company said last week that it was hoping to raise the money at about 6.3 pence (7.5 cents) a share. Discussions are underway with a number of potential new and existing investors, it said. Earlier this month, Open Orphan secured authority from shareholders to raise up to £10 million as part of...
