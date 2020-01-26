Sunday January 26, 2020
Open Orphan attempts to raise €6m from investors

Rare disease and clinical services company is in discussions with a number of potential new and existing investors

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
26th January, 2020
Cathal Friel, the chief executive of Open Orphan, will move to the position of executive chairman

Open Orphan, the rare disease and clinical services company, is in talks to raise at least £5 million (€6 million) from investors.

The company said last week that it was hoping to raise the money at about 6.3 pence (7.5 cents) a share. Discussions are underway with a number of potential new and existing investors, it said. Earlier this month, Open Orphan secured authority from shareholders to raise up to £10 million as part of...

