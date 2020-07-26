Omniplex cinema group’s trade falls by 80% due to pandemic

The Omniplex cinema group, which is operated by the Anderson family, is doing just 20 per cent of its normal business due to pandemic restrictions, its owner said.
Last week, the group opened a new luxury cinema in Drogheda, deciding to go ahead with the opening after postponing it due to the Covid-19 shutdown.
“We’re trading at maybe 20 per cent of our normal business level. That can only last for so long before there are...
