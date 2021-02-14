Nutritional supplement firm withdraws testimonials amid controversy over Covid claims
A Donegal-based food supplement firm has removed claims from its website after contact from state watchdogs
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Daniel MurrayBusiness Reporter @danieltmurray
A company owned by multimillionaire Irish food magnates has been told by food safety and medicine regulators to remove online marketing materials that suggested its product could cure or prevent Covid-19 symptoms.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has told the Donegal-based VirALL Healthcare to remove testimonials from its website that claimed its product VirALL, a liquid nutritional supplement, could be effective against Covid-19.
VirALL Healthcare, incorporated in November 2020, is owned by Tadgh...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Uptake of credit guarantee scheme tops €150m
Interest in state support has risen in past few weeks, after slack response last year
How to manage: Decentralisation has finally arrived via working from home
A necessity has become a movement as more firms realise they can retain top people by giving them the chance to live and work wherever they feel at home
How I work: ‘Stay curious – that, more than anything, will cultivate creativity and innovation’
Gillian Keating, solicitor and co-founder of I Wish, talks about the crucial role of collaboration in innovation – and how the true nature of leadership is in helping others to lead
How to manage: Can I ask if my employee has had the vaccine?
This and other thorny questions are answered here, in preparation for vaccines to be rolled out in the coming months