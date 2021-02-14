Subscribe Today
Nutritional supplement firm withdraws testimonials amid controversy over Covid claims

A Donegal-based food supplement firm has removed claims from its website after contact from state watchdogs

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
14th February, 2021
Nutritional supplement firm withdraws testimonials amid controversy over Covid claims
VirALL has been trialled by a number of people since August 2020. Testimonials were sourced from those who trialled the product

A company owned by multimillionaire Irish food magnates has been told by food safety and medicine regulators to remove online marketing materials that suggested its product could cure or prevent Covid-19 symptoms.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has told the Donegal-based VirALL Healthcare to remove testimonials from its website that claimed its product VirALL, a liquid nutritional supplement, could be effective against Covid-19.

VirALL Healthcare, incorporated in November 2020, is owned by Tadgh...

