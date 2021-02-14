Nutritional supplement firm withdraws testimonials amid controversy over Covid claims

A company owned by multimillionaire Irish food magnates has been told by food safety and medicine regulators to remove online marketing materials that suggested its product could cure or prevent Covid-19 symptoms.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has told the Donegal-based VirALL Healthcare to remove testimonials from its website that claimed its product VirALL, a liquid nutritional supplement, could be effective against Covid-19.

VirALL Healthcare, incorporated in November 2020, is owned by Tadgh...