Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

No record of Varadkar raising human rights concerns with Saudi officials during visit

Tánaiste led Enterprise Ireland trade mission to Saudi Arabia and pledged to “deepen ties” with the state, which executed 81 men last week

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th March, 2022
No record of Varadkar raising human rights concerns with Saudi officials during visit
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar led a five-day Enterprise Ireland trade mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia last November during which there is no record of him raising the issue of Saudi Arabia’s dismal human rights record

Leo Varadkar invited a member of the Saudi Arabian government to visit Ireland during a trade mission to the country last year, and pledged to “deepen ties” with the Gulf state despite concerns over human rights abuses there, documents seen by the Business Post show.

The Tánaiste led a five-day Enterprise Ireland trade mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in November 2021 with the aim of supporting...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Central Bank: likely to update its existing fitness and probity regime

This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard

This Working Life Louise Harrison
Scarp is not a panacea to resolve a company’s financial difficulties, but it can afford viable companies a framework for restructuring

This Working Life: How Scarp can offer a lifeline to ailing smaller business

This Working Life Declan Taite

Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Killian O’Sullivan, commercial director of the Connacht Distillery: ‘Talking is the best way to get past these issues. It helps you to understand the challenges and motivations of others in a way that email or WhatsApp simply cannot.’ Picture: Michael McLaughlin

‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’

This Working Life Killian O’Sullivan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1