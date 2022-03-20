No record of Varadkar raising human rights concerns with Saudi officials during visit
Tánaiste led Enterprise Ireland trade mission to Saudi Arabia and pledged to “deepen ties” with the state, which executed 81 men last week
Leo Varadkar invited a member of the Saudi Arabian government to visit Ireland during a trade mission to the country last year, and pledged to “deepen ties” with the Gulf state despite concerns over human rights abuses there, documents seen by the Business Post show.
The Tánaiste led a five-day Enterprise Ireland trade mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in November 2021 with the aim of supporting...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard
Canny financial services employers should check their recruitment and employment policies against fitness and probity standards ahead of Central Bank updates
This Working Life: How Scarp can offer a lifeline to ailing smaller business
The Small Company Administrative Rescue Process allows firms to restructure their balance sheets in a quick and cost-efficient way
Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’
Killian O’Sullivan, the commercial director of the Connacht Distillery, says he has navigated plenty of workplace conflicts in his way up the corporate ladder