Sunday August 2, 2020
No dividend for Greencore shareholders until at least the end of 2021

The sandwich company said the move had been agreed as part of a waiver with its lenders

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
2nd August, 2020
Employees on the production line at a Greencore plant in England

Greencore will not be in a position to pay shareholders a dividend until the end of next year, the company has said.

The Irish sandwich and ready meal giant said that no dividend would be paid in the current financial year, which ends in September or in the next financial year.

Emma Hynes, Greencore‘s chief financial officer, said the move had been agreed as part of a waiver of its banking convenant with its lenders....

