Newest bookie on the track embraces old-school betting

AK Bets aims to appeal to a ‘small but valuable’ group of gamblers who want to make bets that online companies may not allow

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
3rd October, 2021
Newest bookie on the track embraces old-school betting
Anthony Kaminskas, a former Paddy Power employee, has launched his own bookies, AK Bets. Picture: Bryan Meade

A former Paddy Power Betfair employee has launched his own business “harking back to old school bookmakers”.

Anthony Kaminskas, who was head of greyhound racing during a ten-year stint at Paddy Power Betfair, has registered as an on-course bookie and wants to build a small customer base of higher staking customers.

At 34, he is one of the youngest on-course bookies at Irish tracks and one of a few new faces to join...

