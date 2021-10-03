Newest bookie on the track embraces old-school betting

A former Paddy Power Betfair employee has launched his own business “harking back to old school bookmakers”.

Anthony Kaminskas, who was head of greyhound racing during a ten-year stint at Paddy Power Betfair, has registered as an on-course bookie and wants to build a small customer base of higher staking customers.

At 34, he is one of the youngest on-course bookies at Irish tracks and one of a few new faces to join...