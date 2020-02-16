Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New government should urge ‘strong’ EU deal for Britain, says City of London policy chief

Financial services in Dublin at risk if alignment is not achieved in Brexit talks, McGuinness warns

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
16th February, 2020
City of London Corporation's Chair of the Policy and Resources Committee, Catherine McGuinness. Picture: Getty

The new government should push for a strong trade deal on services between Britain and the EU, according to the policy head of London’s financial services district.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, said that there were significant risks for financial services in London and Dublin if a strong alignment was not achieved in the next phase of Brexit negotiations. City of London Corporation is a local authority...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Youth marketing agency helps brands avoid the ‘cringe factor’

Thinkhouse helps brands reach their natural audience – and speaks to them authentically in their language, says founder and head of creative innovation Jane McDaid

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Safety first: a coronavirus checklist

As the situation evolves, businesses need to be mindful of their employees’ health and well-being. Here are some of the issues that might arise

Alan Hickey | 3 hours ago

Low interest rates help raise asset liquidity risk, says EU regulator

Data shows fund managers turn to more risky products in attempt to get better yields

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago