Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New building will give Wazp a better angle on manufacturing

With €3.5 million in investment to date, Tralee-based 3D company now plans to build fully automated, ‘lights out’ manfacturing plant

2nd August, 2020
2
Co-founders Mariana Kobal and Shane Hassett. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Wazp, the Kerry-based maker of 3D printed consumer goods, is now backed by €3.5 million in funding and has Next, Specsavers and other big brands among its clients, its chief executive said.

The fledgling company, which delivered Ikea’s first mass-produced 3D printed product, is planning to build a new automated manufacturing plant near its Tralee headquarters.

“One of our major ambitions in the short term is to build what we call a ‘lights...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ryanair’s €3.9 billion cash pile should ensure a soft landing

A loss of €185 million for the April-June period is offset by the airline’s financial safety net

Peter O'Dwyer | 9 hours ago

Western Digital moves to wind up SanDisk Manufacturing

Decision comes after a $500 million-plus tax bill from the US Internal Revenue Service which claims Western Digital used its Irish subsidiary for tax planning, a claim denied by the company

Killian Woods | 9 hours ago

No dividend for Greencore shareholders until at least the end of 2021

The sandwich company said the move had been agreed as part of a waiver with its lenders

Ian Guider | 9 hours ago