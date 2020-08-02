New building will give Wazp a better angle on manufacturing

Wazp, the Kerry-based maker of 3D printed consumer goods, is now backed by €3.5 million in funding and has Next, Specsavers and other big brands among its clients, its chief executive said.

The fledgling company, which delivered Ikea’s first mass-produced 3D printed product, is planning to build a new automated manufacturing plant near its Tralee headquarters.

“One of our major ambitions in the short term is to build what we call a ‘lights...