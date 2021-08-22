Mulryan’s Ballymore seeks meeting with Labour MP over ‘profiteering’ criticism
Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has repeatedly criticised the building firm in the House of Commons with regards to Britain’s flammable cladding scandal
Ballymore, the Irish building company owned by Sean Mulryan, has sought a meeting with a British Labour Party MP who has repeatedly criticised it in the House of Commons.
John McDonnell, an MP for the London constituency of Hayes and Harlington, and Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, has used parliamentary privilege to call Ballymore “notorious profiteers” and to accuse it of using “emotional blackmail” against its residents.
