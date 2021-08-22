Subscribe Today
Mulryan’s Ballymore seeks meeting with Labour MP over ‘profiteering’ criticism

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has repeatedly criticised the building firm in the House of Commons with regards to Britain’s flammable cladding scandal

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
22nd August, 2021
John McDonnell’s comments have been made during heated debates over the political fall-out from Britain’s flammable cladding scandal. Picture: Getty

Ballymore, the Irish building company owned by Sean Mulryan, has sought a meeting with a British Labour Party MP who has repeatedly criticised it in the House of Commons.

John McDonnell, an MP for the London constituency of Hayes and Harlington, and Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, has used parliamentary privilege to call Ballymore “notorious profiteers” and to accuse it of using “emotional blackmail” against its residents.

