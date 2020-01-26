More than 200 express interest in buying €1.25m-plus homes on new street in Ranelagh

More than 200 people have already expressed an interest in buying some of the 20 €1.25 million-plus homes which will line a brand-new street in one of south Dublin‘s oldest suburbs.

Michael Moran of the Red Cow hotel group is building the development off Annesley Park in Ranelagh. Moran is a son of hotelier Tom Moran and a development director at the family hotel group.

He has put family cash into the residential development with...