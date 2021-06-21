Modest rise in Kerry Group shares after Niacet acquisition

Shares in Kerry Group showed only a modest lift of 2 per cent in morning trading after the company announced the €853 million acquisition of Niacet, a US-based manufacturer of preservation technologies.

Kerry Group paid a multiple of 15.4 times earnings for the US company, which is expected to generate sales of $220 million this year and earnings (Ebitda) of $66 million. The business is extremely profitable with earnings margins in the region of 30 per cent.

Niacet is a...