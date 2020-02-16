Monday February 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mighty Quinn takes a punt on three tech start-ups

Former Ireland football international Niall Quinn has invested in online security firm Netcelero, digital retail platform Moshoppa and video content booster Videorankme

16th February, 2020
Two years ago, Quinn invested €1.67 million in Moshoppa

The former Ireland football international Niall Quinn has invested in three tech-based start-ups, including one where billionaire Dermot Desmond is the main backer and another where Dan and Linda Kiely, the Voxpro multimillionaires, are investors.

Quinn is an investor in and chairman at three fledgling digital companies: the online security firm Netcelero, the digital retail platform Moshoppa, and Videorankme, which helps video content get noticed online.

Quinn said he could not comment on individual shareholders....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sean Hawkshaw: ‘Engagement is an increasingly powerful tool in terms of influencing how companies behave’

Sean Hawkshaw of KBI Global Investors realised from early on that responsible investing – assessing potential investments along environmental, social and good governance criteria (ESG) – was both financially prudent and ethically rewarding

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Avolon boss says flight shaming will have minimal impact on carbon emissions

Higgins argues focus should be on fuel-efficient planes, alternative fules, shorter taxi times and fewer air traffic control delays

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

The Week in Business

Upcoming developments and events for your diary

Claire McNamara | 1 day ago