Mighty Quinn takes a punt on three tech start-ups

The former Ireland football international Niall Quinn has invested in three tech-based start-ups, including one where billionaire Dermot Desmond is the main backer and another where Dan and Linda Kiely, the Voxpro multimillionaires, are investors.

Quinn is an investor in and chairman at three fledgling digital companies: the online security firm Netcelero, the digital retail platform Moshoppa, and Videorankme, which helps video content get noticed online.

Quinn said he could not comment on individual shareholders....