Sunday March 29, 2020
Microsoft’s Irish unit pays over $110bn in dividends to US parent

Move comes after Trump’s changes in tax laws to encourage companies to repatriate overseas finances

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
29th March, 2020
New accounts for Microsoft Ireland Research, for the 12 months to the end of June 2019, show it paid a $77 billion dividend in 2018 and a further $37.4 billion in 2019

Microsoft’s Irish operation has paid more than $110 billion in dividends to its parent firm since the US introduced new laws to encourage firms to repatriate overseas finances.

New accounts for Microsoft Ireland Research, for the 12 months to the end of June 2019, show it paid a $77 billion dividend in 2018 and a further $37.4 billion in 2019.

The hefty sums paid over the past two years were significantly higher than the $550 million dividend paid during 2017.

