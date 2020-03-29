Microsoft’s Irish unit pays over $110bn in dividends to US parent

Microsoft’s Irish operation has paid more than $110 billion in dividends to its parent firm since the US introduced new laws to encourage firms to repatriate overseas finances.

New accounts for Microsoft Ireland Research, for the 12 months to the end of June 2019, show it paid a $77 billion dividend in 2018 and a further $37.4 billion in 2019.

The hefty sums paid over the past two years were significantly higher than the $550 million dividend paid during 2017.