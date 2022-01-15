Meet Dolf Stockhausen, the entrepreneur who says he can mature whiskey in a week and wants to do it in Ireland
Stockhausen claims to have developed a process that makes top-tier whiskey in days rather than years. But will Irish whiskey accept his methods?
At the age of 72, with a lifetime in the chemicals industry behind him, and a tidy fortune from his stakes in two separate companies beneath him, Dr Dolf Stockhausen took a fancy to making some whiskey.
He stepped down from the board of Clariant, the nearly €6 billion Swiss chemicals company, a few years ago.
“When I was 70, I had to step down from the board because that is the dementia line,” he told...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Why the ‘five-day’ rule augurs badly for markets in 2022
If major US stock-market indices rise during the first five trading days of the new calendar year, markets usually perform handsomely for the year overall
Take-home pay increases for minimum wage earners despite reduction of hours
The average number of hours worked by minimum wage employees has fallen by almost one hour a week as pay has risen, according to a new report
Staff at Kildare hotel waiting months without redundancy payments
Workers at the Celbridge Manor Hotel have yet to receive redundancy payments they were promised last November
Out of Office: New bank holiday on the cards; big year for Enterprise Ireland
Your essential round-up of the latest business news