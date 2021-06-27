Subscribe Today
McGregor hopes to open chain of pubs in Ireland and abroad

The MMA star has invested €3 million on renovating the Black Forge Inn in Dublin, which is due to reopen next month

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
27th June, 2021
Conor McGregor: the MMA star has pumped €3 million into a renovation of the Black Forge Inn in Dublin 12, and hopes to open more pubs around the country before long.

MMA star Conor McGregor plans to open a chain of pubs in Ireland and abroad, after investing about €3 million in a Crumlin bar which is due to reopen next month.

The controversial Dubliner was named the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021 by Forbes magazine after earning €150 million. The majority of that sum came from endorsements and investments, including the sale of a majority stake of the company behind his Proper No...

