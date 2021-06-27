McGregor hopes to open chain of pubs in Ireland and abroad

MMA star Conor McGregor plans to open a chain of pubs in Ireland and abroad, after investing about €3 million in a Crumlin bar which is due to reopen next month.

The controversial Dubliner was named the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021 by Forbes magazine after earning €150 million. The majority of that sum came from endorsements and investments, including the sale of a majority stake of the company behind his Proper No...