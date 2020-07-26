MCD’s Desmond and Downey snap up old social club for €1.5m

Music industry moguls Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey are the buyers behind one of Ireland’s oldest social clubs, it has emerged.

The couple plan to convert the 130-year-old former Kingstown Men’s Christian Institute building in south Dublin into their company head office. The building was acquired for around €1.5 million.

Desmond and Downey’s Gaiety Investments has applied to change its use from a social club to commercial office for use as...