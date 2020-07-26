Tuesday July 28, 2020
MCD’s Desmond and Downey snap up old social club for €1.5m

The Dun Laoghaire building will be converted into the music events business’s head office

26th July, 2020
The former Christian Institute building in Dun Laoghaire is to be the new head office for MCD Picture: Fergal Phillips

Music industry moguls Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey are the buyers behind one of Ireland’s oldest social clubs, it has emerged.

The couple plan to convert the 130-year-old former Kingstown Men’s Christian Institute building in south Dublin into their company head office. The building was acquired for around €1.5 million.

Desmond and Downey’s Gaiety Investments has applied to change its use from a social club to commercial office for use as...

