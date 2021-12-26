Martin Shanahan interview: ‘I think we’ve learned how to win investments in a virtual world’
Martin Shanahan, head of the IDA, has generated impressive results for foreign direct investment in Ireland this year in spite of the pandemic. In this wide-ranging interview, he says the next three to six months look ‘reasonably positive’, but structural challenges such as planning remain a concern
Twelve months ago, Ireland was grappling with the third wave of Covid-19, with large parts of the economy shut down following the reintroduction of public health restrictions.
Martin Shanahan would have been forgiven, therefore, for not being particularly optimistic about 2021. Instead, the chief executive of IDA Ireland was last week able to reveal an impressive set of results.
A total of 250 foreign direct investments (FDI) were announced by multinationals in Ireland last year, just...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The twelve deals of the year
In a year that saw many Irish businesses forced to reinvent themselves or even close, the flow of deals kept coming, as these 12 transactions show
Alphabet soup: 2021 in review
From antigen testing to Mark Zuckerberg, Matt Cooper presents the A-Z of the year that was
This Working Life: Brendan McLoughlin, general manager of Mars Ireland
Don’t pigeonhole yourself in your own function, instead learn about the whole value chain, creating great working relationships across the business, says Brendan McLoughlin, who took up the role of general manager of Mars Ireland during the first lockdown
This Working Life: Businesses to benefit from new quality standards for national hub network
QHubs, the new quality system being introduced nationwide this coming year, will make the task of finding the right remote work location for your business a whole lot easier