Martin Shanahan interview: ‘I think we’ve learned how to win investments in a virtual world’

Twelve months ago, Ireland was grappling with the third wave of Covid-19, with large parts of the economy shut down following the reintroduction of public health restrictions.

Martin Shanahan would have been forgiven, therefore, for not being particularly optimistic about 2021. Instead, the chief executive of IDA Ireland was last week able to reveal an impressive set of results.

A total of 250 foreign direct investments (FDI) were announced by multinationals in Ireland last year, just...