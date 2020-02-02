Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making me bankrupt would be bad for the state, says Marley

Businessman Philip Marley argued that his potential ‘economic benefit to the state’ would be hindered should he be made bankrupt, court papers reveal

2nd February, 2020
Philip Marley: his statement of affairs showed a deficit of €1.54 million. Picture: Collins

Businessman Philip Marley argued that his benefit to the state would be hindered if he was made bankrupt, court papers reveal.

British firm Maven Capital’s petition to bankrupt Marley succeeded last week after several years of wrangling. His statement of affairs showed total assets worth €8.12 million and liabilities of €9.67 million, a deficit of €1.54 million.

There is £12 million owed to IBRC from a British judgment against him, but he estimates...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Life reassures spooked investors over cash and liquidity

Move come as funds industry is reeling by Aviva’s decision to bring in moratorium on customers making redemptions

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Glenveagh aims to forward fund Dublin docklands site

The property company’s two-hectare site near the IFSC will probably be sold into the private rental sector

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Incoming: The week in business

Items of interest from the week ahead

Claire McNamara | 2 hours ago