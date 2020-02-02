Making me bankrupt would be bad for the state, says Marley

Businessman Philip Marley argued that his benefit to the state would be hindered if he was made bankrupt, court papers reveal.

British firm Maven Capital’s petition to bankrupt Marley succeeded last week after several years of wrangling. His statement of affairs showed total assets worth €8.12 million and liabilities of €9.67 million, a deficit of €1.54 million.

There is £12 million owed to IBRC from a British judgment against him, but he estimates...