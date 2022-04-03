Subscribe Today
Lucinda Creighton: Ireland’s model of open economics has achieved wonders, but cracks are beginning to emerge

We’re facing into inflation, uncertainty about energy supplies, scarce and expensive housing, a shortage of skilled workers and increasing stealth taxes, all of which will influence decisions on whether to invest in Ireland

Lucinda Creighton
3rd April, 2022
With every welcome job announcement comes added pressure to supply highly skilled workers to take up those jobs. Picture: Getty

Over the past decade, Ireland has enjoyed unprecedented levels of economic growth, particularly in the foreign direct investment (FDI) sector. One of the many reasons for this is that, during those years, we became competitive once more.

It became more affordable to do business here which, in addition to our corporate tax regime and skilled workforce, made Ireland attractive as a destination. Even through the torrid past two years of pandemic, global companies have continued...

