'Lovely girl with a lovely project’ - why female founders have had enough of the venture capital boys’ club
Last year, 94 per cent of VC funding in Ireland went to male-founded businesses. To find out why this is so, we spoke to successful female entrepreneurs across the country about their experiences in trying to pitch to investors
Aisling Byrne has walked away from offers of significant investment on multiple occasions. The reason has always been the same.
“Male investors expect they can undervalue and undermine female founders. I’ve been called a ‘lovely girl with a lovely project’ so many times. I actually moved country because it was too much.”
Byrne, the co-founder of Nuw, a clothing swap platform, told the Business Post that “I asked my...
