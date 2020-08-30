Losses double for gin firm Oscar Wilde Spirits

Oscar Wilde Spirits, the gin company fronted by Victor Burke, the former Fair City actor, nearly doubled its losses last year, accounts show.

The company made a loss for the year of €693,210, pushing its accumulated losses from €899,157 in 2019 to €1.59 million in 2019, according to company documents filed last week.

Burke, best known for having played Wayne Molloy on the long-running RTE soap, is one of the original founders along with Stuart Hall and...