Sunday August 30, 2020
Losses double for gin firm Oscar Wilde Spirits

Company co-founded by former Fair City actor Victor Burke plans to raise €5 million in fresh funds

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
30th August, 2020
Oscar Wilde Spirits, which made a loss of €693,210 last year, is hoping to close a €5m fundraising round soon

Oscar Wilde Spirits, the gin company fronted by Victor Burke, the former Fair City actor, nearly doubled its losses last year, accounts show.

The company made a loss for the year of €693,210, pushing its accumulated losses from €899,157 in 2019 to €1.59 million in 2019, according to company documents filed last week.

Burke, best known for having played Wayne Molloy on the long-running RTE soap, is one of the original founders along with Stuart Hall and...

