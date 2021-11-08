Kingspan predicts €750m full-year operating profit in trading update

Kingspan expects to deliver a full year trading profit in the region of €750 million, significantly ahead of the €508.2 million it recorded in 2020 and beating out analyst expectations by an average of 9 per cent.

In late August of this year, Davy stockbrokers forecasted the group’s full-year profits at about €700 million following what it called a period of “exceptional performance” by Kingspan reflected in its half-year results.

The Cavan-based insulation...