Sunday October 18, 2020
Kingspan boss Murtagh reaps almost €3.5m from stake sale

The move comes as the building supplies group’s share price is close to an all-time high

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
18th October, 2020
Gene Murtagh last week exercised options awarded to him in 2017 as part of an executive performance plan, selling 43,120 shares at just under €80 each

Gene Murtagh, the chief executive of Kingspan, has raised nearly €3.5 million from the sale of part of his stake in the company.

It is the second time this year Murtagh has sold shares in the Cavan-based building products group, and it comes as the share price hovers near an all-time high.

Murtagh last week exercised options awarded to him in 2017 as part of an executive performance plan, selling 43,120 shares at just under €80 each.

