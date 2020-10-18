Kingspan boss Murtagh reaps almost €3.5m from stake sale

Gene Murtagh, the chief executive of Kingspan, has raised nearly €3.5 million from the sale of part of his stake in the company.

It is the second time this year Murtagh has sold shares in the Cavan-based building products group, and it comes as the share price hovers near an all-time high.

Murtagh last week exercised options awarded to him in 2017 as part of an executive performance plan, selling 43,120 shares at just under €80 each.