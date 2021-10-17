Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Is this the calm before the great insolvency storm?

This year has seen fewer insolvencies than expected, particularly in the hard-hit hospitality and retail sectors. How is this happening – and will fortunes shift when the pandemic supports wind down?

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
17th October, 2021
Is this the calm before the great insolvency storm?
Hilary Larkin, partner with Mazars: banks were supportive of businesses during the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hannah and Rachel Dare had to make some difficult decisions over the course of the pandemic to keep their business afloat amid the barrage of public health restrictions.

Organico, the sisters’ health food shop and café, had been a staple in the picturesque west Cork town of Bantry for three decades after being established by Alan, their late father, in 1992.

When the pandemic hit, it quickly became clear that the café, a community...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘A key question remains as to what extent proposed reforms to the US tax regime can be enacted by US Congress and would be sufficiently comparable to the agreement reached under BEPS 2.0. In particular, whether the US will be able to implement Pillar One and how its GILTI regime may coexist with the Pillar Two proposals are fundamental issues’. Picture: Getty

The changing international tax landscape: implications for Ireland

Post Plus Anna Scally 6 hours ago
‘COP26 is a global United Nations Summit about climate change that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control’

Climate change and decarbonisation: the emerging hot topics

Post Plus Mike Hayes 6 hours ago
‘Ransomware is increasingly being seen as a national security issue given the scale and impact on the economy’

Digital resilience in a new world

Post Plus Dani Michaux 6 hours ago

A little something for everyone

Post Plus John Lowe 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1