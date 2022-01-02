Irish whiskey sales to exceed 13m cases for the first time ever
Irish Whiskey Association warns the sector is still facing uncertainty despite strong sales
Global sales of Irish whiskey are likely to exceed 13 million cases for the first time ever, according to the Irish Whiskey Association’s assessment of the sales figures for 2021.
The association, which represents some of the biggest names in Irish whiskey, warned that in spite of the strong trading figures “it is inevitable that we will see increasing consolidation in the whiskey industry”, which means smaller operators could struggle and either collapse or be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Forget the Great Resignation, move on to the Great Upskilling
If you want to boost staff morale and bolster dwindling numbers, start providing colleagues with the opportunity to learn, develop and grow in the workplace
This Working Life: Think carefully before making a counter-offer
It may be tempting to hold on to a key employee who wants to leave, but in the longer term it could be damaging for your business
Ian Guider: The only certainty is that nothing is certain in the challenges ahead
The government’s struggle with the PUP, the complexities of banking carve-ups and the endless grind of the Brexit fallout are just some of what awaits us this year
The ones to watch: the tech and start-up movers and shakers who could shape 2022
From the single-parent start-up founder who has moved into online dating, to the Tipperary brothers helming Silicon Valley’s most valuable start-up, these are the business people to keep an eye on in the coming year