Business

Irish PR firm 360 acquired by US-based FINN Partners

360 was founded by former government advisor Dan Pender in 2011

Cónal Thomas
7th December, 2021
Dan Pender, centre, will become managing partner of 360, a FINN Partners company and will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner of FINN's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations. Picture: Finn Partners

Dublin PR firm 360 has been acquired by FINN Partners, a US-based marketing and communications company.

Founded by former government advisor Dan Pender in 2011, 360 will now change its name to 360, a FINN Partners company.

360 employs 17 people in Dublin.

