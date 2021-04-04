Subscribe Today
Irish hauliers predict knock-on from Suez blockage

The head of the IRHA has said delays caused by the stranded freighter Ever Given could put some exporters out of business

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
4th April, 2021
“It’s going to impact us. It’s going to be quite disruptive as that [east-west] supply line has been slow anyway due to the disruption of the past year,” Eugene Drennan

The effects of the recent Suez Canal blockage will be felt in Irish trade for the coming weeks, the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has warned.

Eugene Drennan, the director of the IRHA, said that as well as import delays, Ireland will also be affected by a delay in exporting goods due to a shortage of empty cargo containers available for Irish exports to Asia.

As a result, export-heavy industries such as...

