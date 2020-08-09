Irish charities hit in global ransomware hack attack

Laura Lynn, the children’s hospice, is among ten Irish charities that have been hit by an international ransomware hack in which the personal information of donors was stolen.

Supporters were informed last week that their names, home addresses, email addresses, names and phone numbers were accessed by a hacker who compromised the system of Blackbaud, a global software provider.

NUI Galway’s fundraising foundation and VSO Ireland, a development charity, have also told their...