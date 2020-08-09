Sunday August 9, 2020
Irish charities hit in global ransomware hack attack

NUI Galway’s fundraising foundation and VSO Ireland were also affected. The attack was on global software provider Blackbaud, which paid a ransom to the hacker to delete stolen information

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
9th August, 2020
Kerry McLaverty, chief executive of Laura Lynn, said that no financial information was lost in the breach as it was encrypted and kept on separate servers

Laura Lynn, the children’s hospice, is among ten Irish charities that have been hit by an international ransomware hack in which the personal information of donors was stolen.

Supporters were informed last week that their names, home addresses, email addresses, names and phone numbers were accessed by a hacker who compromised the system of Blackbaud, a global software provider.

NUI Galway’s fundraising foundation and VSO Ireland, a development charity, have also told their...

