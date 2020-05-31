Sunday May 31, 2020
Investor screening mechanism will guard against hostile takeovers

System aims to prevent strategic acquisitions of EU companies by foreign-owned firms that may undermine member states’ security or public order

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
31st May, 2020
The new regulation is a response to growing concerns within Europe about the potential acquisition of, and investment in, strategic European companies by foreign-owned firms

A screening mechanism to prevent hostile takeovers of Irish companies by foreign investors is being planned by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Ireland is one of approximately 13 EU member states that do not currently have a formal investment screening mechanism in place.

In March, following the collapse of European share prices as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the European Commission issued guidance calling upon member states that already have an existing screening...

