Tuesday March 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Investing in newspapers was ‘wrong decision’, says O’Brien

Businessman criticises social media for compromising the truth and ‘shredding’ reputations

10th March, 2020
Denis O’Brien told the College Tribune that Ireland should not continue to be a “bed and breakfast location for multinationals taking advantage of our tax policies”

Investing in the newspaper industry in the 2000s was “the wrong decision”, Denis O’Brien has said.

The businessman first bought a stake in Independent News and Media (INM) in 2006 and went on to become the biggest single shareholder following a power struggle with Gavin O’Reilly. He sold out last year to Mediahuis, the Belgian group, crystallising a loss of up to €500 million....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Urgent action needed to halt economic contagion

With markets in turmoil and sectors feeling the squeeze, stimulus is needed. The ECB may not be in a position to provide it, so that means more state spending

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

Glanbia faces potential legal action from Japanese firm

Chemical manufacturer Kaneka alleges that the Irish food-ingredients giant has infringed on two of its patents relating to nutritional supplements

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

The week in business

Events, releases and developments for your diary

Claire McNamara | 2 days ago