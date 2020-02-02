Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Incoming: The week in business

Items of interest from the week ahead

2nd February, 2020
Last week, Ryanair warned employees of potential job cuts due to the delays with the 737 Max jet.

MONDAY

Ryanair posts results after turbulent period

Ryanair posts third-quarter results. Last week, the airline warned employees of potential job cuts due to the delays with the 737 Max jet. The aircraft has been grounded worldwide since March following two fatal crashes. Ryanair said Boeing would not deliver the first aircraft until September or October at the earliest. It said earlier this month, however, that it expects to post a larger-than-expected...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Life reassures spooked investors over cash and liquidity

Move come as funds industry is reeling by Aviva’s decision to bring in moratorium on customers making redemptions

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Glenveagh aims to forward fund Dublin docklands site

The property company’s two-hectare site near the IFSC will probably be sold into the private rental sector

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Provident seeks redundancies following huge drop-off in trade

High-interest moneylender has lost more than a third of its Irish customers over last two years

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago