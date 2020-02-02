Incoming: The week in business

MONDAY

Ryanair posts results after turbulent period

Ryanair posts third-quarter results. Last week, the airline warned employees of potential job cuts due to the delays with the 737 Max jet. The aircraft has been grounded worldwide since March following two fatal crashes. Ryanair said Boeing would not deliver the first aircraft until September or October at the earliest. It said earlier this month, however, that it expects to post a larger-than-expected...