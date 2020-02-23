Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Incoming

23rd February, 2020
Bank of Ireland‘s chief executive Francesca McDonagh said this month that the general election represented “not rebellion, but accelerated change”.

MONDAY

Bank of Ireland publishes full-year results

Bank of Ireland announces its full-year results. The group recorded an underlying profit of €376 million in the first half of last year, down on €500 million on the same period in 2018. Meanwhile, Francesca McDonagh, its chief executive, said this month that the general election represented “not rebellion, but accelerated change”. Shares in Bank of Ireland and other Irish lenders had fallen after...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Reuzi: the eco-friendly retailer inspired by a nappy mountain

Patricia Macieira Kane founded her sustainable shop after experiencing firsthand how much plastic gets thrown away children’s early years

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Companies must treat protected disclosures with great care

A decision by the Labour Court last August shone a spotlight on the thorny subject of whistleblowing

Patrick Walshe | 2 hours ago

How to get the best from your millennial and Gen Z workforce

Younger people value social responsibility, and want to go home at the end of the workday feeling they have done something meaningful

Milo-Arne Wilkinson | 2 hours ago