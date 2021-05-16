IDA issues €2m tender seeking property portfolio managers
Firms have been invited to bid for three separate contracts involving a total of 54 business parks
The IDA is planning to spend close to €2 million to outsource management of its property portfolio for the next five years.
The state’s inward investment agency has issued a tender inviting “suitably qualified and experienced” firms to provide industrial property management services across its estate of 54 business parks.
Companies have been invited to bid for three separate contracts, each of which relate to a distinct lot of parks in a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: 'I think it is important to ask yourself, would you like to work with you?'
Knowing the worth of one's work, and having a sense of purpose, are both far more important to Dogs Trust executive director Becky Bristow than salary-related concerns
This Working Life: The future of work is already here
Talk of automation and digitisation can instil fear of being sidelined, but we should be thinking of how we can work alongside technology and adapt to changes already in train
This Working Life: Closing that gender pay gap now must be seen to be done
Legal changes coming soon mean that penalties and media scrutiny are on the way for firms that don’t address the issue promptly
Taxpayer to foot €1.2m bill for failed Joe Walsh Tours
A percentage of customer refunds for Joe Walsh Tours, which ceased trading last month, and six other agents will be covered by the state