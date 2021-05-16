Subscribe Today
IDA issues €2m tender seeking property portfolio managers

Firms have been invited to bid for three separate contracts involving a total of 54 business parks

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
16th May, 2021
IDA Ireland’s campus at Waterford Technology Park: A spokeswoman for the agency said Aramark currently has the contract to manage its properties.

The IDA is planning to spend close to €2 million to outsource management of its property portfolio for the next five years.

The state’s inward investment agency has issued a tender inviting “suitably qualified and experienced” firms to provide industrial property management services across its estate of 54 business parks.

Companies have been invited to bid for three separate contracts, each of which relate to a distinct lot of parks in a...

