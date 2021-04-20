Subscribe Today
Ibec calls for extension of 9% Vat rate for businesses worst hit by pandemic

The employers group warns of large-scale business failures and job losses across tourism and hospitality industry without further supports

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
20th April, 2021
The restaurant industry has been one of the worst affected by Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Ibec has called for the government to provide a medium-term commitment to the existing 9 per cent Vat rate for hospitality businesses.

The Vat rate for catering and restaurant services, tourist accommodation, cinemas, theatres, museums, historic houses, open farms, amusement parks and hairdressing salons was reduced from 13.5 to 9 per cent until the end of 2021 as part of commitments made in the Budget.

But Ibec said the reduction should be extended past this year in order to...

