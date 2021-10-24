Subscribe Today
Business

Ian Guider: We can laugh at Succession, but it’s not far removed from reality

The award-winning comedy-drama is back, reminding us that even its most fantastical plotlines have unsettling parallels in the real-life world of big business

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
24th October, 2021
‘What Succession has been good at highlighting is that that power is not used for the good of anyone bar a small group’

The return of the wildly successful TV show Succession to our screens last week didn’t disappoint. The Roy family are still fabulously rich, privileged, full of hubris and making ostentatious displays of their wealth with a seamless move from private helicopters to their own jets.

The show has lost none of its bite, judging by the first episode. The comparison between Logan Roy's clan and the Murdoch family has been made many times....

