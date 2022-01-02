Ian Guider: The only certainty is that nothing is certain in the challenges ahead

Last week, I looked back on how Irish businesses survived and thrived in 2021 and highlighted the largely benign economic backdrop. As a new year begins under the shadow of the Omicron variant, it’s appropriate to look ahead and forecast what 2022 may bring.

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, it is difficult to predict with any certainty what may come over the next 12 months, but one thing that’s clear is that this...