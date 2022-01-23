Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: Tax amnesty for pubs and restaurants may be only saving grace

Pubs and hospitality businesses have gritted their teeth during the pandemic, only to now be faced with huge tax liabilities. It’s time to give them a break

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
23rd January, 2022
Having lost the best part of two years’ worth of trading, many pubs, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and cinemas are running on fumes. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The ending of the 8pm curfew and other restrictions imposed on the hospitality trade are unlikely to be met with the same euphoria by pubs and restaurants that was witnessed upon reopening last July.

Having lost the best part of two years’ worth of trading, many pubs, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and cinemas are running on fumes. Is it now time to acknowledge the financial sacrifices made by these companies will be for nothing if they...

