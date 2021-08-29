Ian Guider: Some debt forgiveness on retail rents is a better option than vacant stores
Commercial landlords who are still trying to play hardball on the recovery of arrears from the lockdown need to consider the long-term cost of going down the legal route
Since non-essential retail reopened at the beginning of May, the country has been on something of a spending spree. Figures from the Central Statistics Office covering June, the first full month after reopening, show that retail sales were almost 13.5 per cent higher than in June 2019, and they increased by slightly higher in July, giving an indication that there is a return to some pre-pandemic economic life.
That splurge will be welcomed by many retailers which,...
