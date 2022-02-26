Ian Guider: Sanctions on Russia mean we must be prepared to put our self-interest aside
It is estimated that more than €100bn of assets are held in brass-plaque entities registered in Ireland and backed by Russian companies, many linked to the Putin regime
Back in early 2019, a top London law firm prepared a post-Brexit plan for one of the many banks that would have to leave the city to ensure it could continue to serve its European clients.
VTB, one of Russia’s largest financial institutions and 60 per cent state-controlled, needed to be certain its important commodities trading arm could access the European Union.
The law firm proposed a merger between one of VTB’s British units and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Companies close Ukrainian plants; Russian ruble hits record low
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Diageo warns new development plan could impact business at Guinness Storehouse
Drinks giant tells council it should specifically reference positive impact of brand on city in new development plan
Out of Office: Oil prices soar; demand for gas increases
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Out of Office: Booster campaign extended; fresh updates after Credit Suisse leak
Your essential round-up of the latest business news