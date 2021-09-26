Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Ian Guider: Return of redundancy payments will give clarity on zombie companies

This is an important move not only for restoring workers’ rights but also for what it may show about the scale of long-term damage to businesses and employment caused by the pandemic

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
26th September, 2021
Ian Guider: Return of redundancy payments will give clarity on zombie companies
‘The triggering of redundancy rights may well tip over companies that were just about clinging on. It will be painful for those involved.’ Picture: Getty

The vast bulk of coronavirus restrictions have now been lifted, with more to come in October. Normality will also hopefully return soon to those workers who have been in suspended animation since the pandemic began, not knowing whether their job would exist or not after it was over.

Along with all of the financial supports for companies and employees announced in the months following March 2020, the government also suspended a key piece of employment...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Innisfallen Distilling Company, which trades as Killarney Distilling Company, is suing Torc Brewing

Whiskey distilleries clash over use of ‘Killarney’ name

Business Barry J Whyte 2 hours ago
‘Growth has been the constant strategy at Evergrande and this has meant borrowings have ballooned’

Eugene Kiernan: Evergrande’s money woes have been hiding in plain sight for years

Markets Eugene Kiernan 2 hours ago
Irish businesses risk falling behind their European competitors in the area of e-invoicing

This Working Life: Time to set a pathway for future of e-invoicing in Ireland

This Working Life Paul Kearns 2 hours ago

Out of Office: Revolut to introduce ‘salary’ feature; Evergrande stock price rises

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1